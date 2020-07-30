Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $829.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

