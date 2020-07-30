Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 55,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.33% of AngioDynamics worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AngioDynamics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AngioDynamics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AngioDynamics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.