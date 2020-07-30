Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 663,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 221,162 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BAM stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

