Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,472 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

