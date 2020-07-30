Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after buying an additional 384,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Citigroup raised their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.