Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.