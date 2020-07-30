Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $7,371,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

