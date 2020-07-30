Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Cfra upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

