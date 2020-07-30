Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,063 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in UGI by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in UGI by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in UGI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in UGI by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

