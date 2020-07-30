Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,696 shares of company stock worth $98,057,379 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

