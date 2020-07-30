Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 28,950 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,601 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 10,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of HAL opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

