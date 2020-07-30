Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 678 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 207.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,934.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,347.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,322.95. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

