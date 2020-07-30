Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.