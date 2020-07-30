Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $208.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

