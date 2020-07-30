Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,287 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

