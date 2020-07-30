First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 222,939 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

