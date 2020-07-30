First Trust Advisors LP Sells 314,149 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day moving average of $254.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

