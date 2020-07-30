First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433,653 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 738,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 453,509 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

