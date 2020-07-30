First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

NYSE WSM opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.