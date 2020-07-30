First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,728 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 139,307 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $63,479,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

