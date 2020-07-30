Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $29,000 Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,487,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 809,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 669,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $2,777,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

