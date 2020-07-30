Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $78,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NATI opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

