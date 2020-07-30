Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

