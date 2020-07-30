Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $33,000 Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Myokardia by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myokardia by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myokardia by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOK opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

