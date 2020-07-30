Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $33,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 184,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 416,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $103,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,647,173 shares of company stock valued at $106,277,299. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.