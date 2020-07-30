Cwm LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 1life Healthcare by 87.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $775,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $5,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $15,234,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $30.56 on Thursday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.76.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

1life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

