Cwm LLC Invests $73,000 in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CHX opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $736.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. ChampionX Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

