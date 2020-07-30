Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $235,105,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 212,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.26.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $566.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $571.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

