Cwm LLC Sells 6,455 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE APY opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $736.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.56. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

