Cwm LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

