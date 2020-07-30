Cwm LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trex by 36.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $890,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Trex by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE:TREX opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

