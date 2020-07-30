Cwm LLC Sells 290 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.39 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

