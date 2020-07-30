Cwm LLC Has $76,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 278,093 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.