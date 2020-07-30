Cwm LLC Sells 4,947 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

