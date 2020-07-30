Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 102,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

