Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 198.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $182.20 on Thursday. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

