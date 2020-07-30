Cwm LLC Acquires 832 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,664,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 203.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 226,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000.

IPAC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

