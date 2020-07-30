Cwm LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $61,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

