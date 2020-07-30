Cwm LLC Sells 29,598 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

