Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 5,657 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

