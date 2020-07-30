Cwm LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.