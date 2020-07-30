Cwm LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $263.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $264.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

