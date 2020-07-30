Cwm LLC Sells 9,109 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.