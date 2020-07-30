Cwm LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $285.94 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $288.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

