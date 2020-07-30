Cwm LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,912,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Invesco stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

