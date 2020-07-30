Cwm LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

VNOM opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

