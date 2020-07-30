Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $441.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.