Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $441.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Cwm LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Invesco Ltd.
Cwm LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Invesco Ltd.
Cwm LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP
Cwm LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP
Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies Inc
Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies Inc
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding NV
Cwm LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report