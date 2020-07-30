iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA JKG opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

