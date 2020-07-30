Cwm LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,174,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $364.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.23 and its 200 day moving average is $311.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

