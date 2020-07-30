Cwm LLC Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 256.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 133.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 128.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

